‘Vvan’: Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Panchayat’ director team up for folk thriller

Following his actioner, ‘Yodha,’ Sidharth Malhotra is entering a new territory with his next! The actor will star in ‘Vvan: Force of The Forrest,’ touted to be a mythological folk thriller. The slated project will also mark the ‘Shershaah’ actor’s first collaboration with ‘Panchayat’ director Deepak Mishra. Announced on Chhath, the film will hit theatres on Chhath, 2025. Teasing a fresh and gripping narrative, the makers have stirred fans’ curiosities.

The announcement teaser of ‘Vvan: Force of The Forrest’ begins with a signboard. The board features the words ‘Suryast ke baad jungle mein pravesh karna varjit hain. (Entering the jungle after sunset is strictly prohibited).’ Soon after, a man wearing dhoti runs with a traditional torch through the middle of the forest. Cut to a bird’s eye-view angle which shows the forest waking up all of a sudden, heightening the stakes. Sharing the teaser on social media, Sidharth penned a caption expressing excitement. “Excited to be part of this folk thriller, with a powerhouse team, directed by @arunabhkumar and @deepakmishra18. Can’t wait for you all to experience ‘VVAN – Force of the forrest’ on the big screen in 2025. @balajimotionpictures @tvfmotionpictures. Coming On Chhath, 2025.”

Soon, Kiara Advani expressed her support and excitement by sharing the teaser on her Instagram story with fire emojis. Fans also took to the comment section to express their views on the slated folk thriller. While one user wrote, “Look so unique and freshing,” another penned, “Finally Something New And Different Can’t Wait. I’m Super Excited My Superstar @sidmalhotra.” Several users also drew comparisons with previous supernatural folk thrillers like ‘Kantara,’ ‘Munjya,’ and ‘Tumbbad.’ “Seems like they are making like Kantara, Stree and Munjya type movie.”

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that Sara Ali Khan will play the female protagonist in the title. As per an India Today report, Sara Ali Khan will be part of the lead actress. The outlet also quoted sources saying that the makers expect to begin production in 2025. Moreover, earlier, Pinkvilla also quoted a source revealing the details of the upcoming title.

The source revealed, “It’s a high-on drama and emotion film, set against backdrop of a folklore deep-rooted in Hindu Mythology. The makers have the vision to create a unique cinematic experience like Kantara with the feature film. While Sid is expected to hear the final narration in November, the makers are aiming to take the film on floors in 2nd half of 2025. He will sign the dotted lines once the final narration takes place.”

Apart from ‘Vvan: Force of The Forrest,’ Sidharth Malhotra also has ‘Race 4’ in the pipeline, reportedly.