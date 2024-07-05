Prabhas reigns from regional star to global cinema icon

Prabhas has become a colossal figure in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with his striking presence and genuine dedication to his craft. His ability to embody any character with ease has made him a beloved figure among fans, both in India and around the world. Known for his honesty, passion, and relentless determination, Prabhas pours his heart into every role, securing a loyal global following.

In a touching testament to his widespread appeal, a group of Prabhas’s devoted fans recently made the journey from Japan to Hyderabad to catch his latest film, “Kalki 2898 AD.” This heartfelt gesture underscores the superstar’s international reach and the deep bond he shares with his fans worldwide.

The film’s official Instagram page shared images of three Japanese fans posing next to the famous ‘Rebel’ truck at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. In the photos, they proudly display a custom-made poster featuring an animated rendition of Prabhas’s character, Bharava, along with his signature vehicle. The poster, celebrating the film’s release, reads: “Kalki 2898 AD. Congratulations for the release!! From Japanese fans 2024.6.27.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

With each new release, including “Salaar,” Prabhas continues to push the boundaries of the industry. His films consistently break records at the box office, and “Kalki 2898 AD” is no exception, marking his third biggest opening in Indian cinema.

From “Bahubali” to “Salaar” to “Kalki 2898 AD,” Prabhas proves time and again that his star power is unparalleled. His unwavering dedication to his craft and his fans is evident in every performance, cementing his status as one of the most iconic and influential actors in contemporary cinema.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, “Kalki 2898 AD” is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD and draws inspiration from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. This sci-fi action extravaganza boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Prabhas’s journey from regional star to international sensation is a testament to his extraordinary talent and hard work. With each film, he continues to captivate audiences, setting new standards in Indian cinema and proving that his influence knows no bounds.