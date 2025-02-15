Alia Bhatt to collaborate with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin for her next: Report

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love and War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film will reunite the actress and the director following their successful collaboration over ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ Moreover, the actress also has the YRF spy film ‘Alpha’ with Sharvari in the pipeline. Now, as per a report, Alia is teaming up with ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ director Nag Ashwin.

As per a Pinkvilla report, Alia Bhatt and Nag Ashwin are coming together. The portal quoted a source teasing the details about the collaboration. “The genre and other aspects are kept under wraps for now. But Nag Ashwin is in advanced talks to collaborate with Alia Bhatt on a subject that’s close to his heart. Alia too has loved the world that Nag is looking to create and the actress is excited to collaborate with the maverick filmmaker.”

The source added that the stakeholders are sorting out the dates. “Alia wants to be 100 percent sure on the timelines of Love & War, before committing to another film from November. Nag wants to start his next from November and finish it in a certain timeline. As he also has Kalki 2898 AD slated to commence in the second half of 2026. The modalities, timelines, and other aspects are being figured out before the paperwork. Creatively, both the forces are on the same page, and it’s all about the logistics now.”

Meanwhile, Alia’s next, ‘Love and War’ was originally going to hit theatres on Christmas, 2025. However, the title will now release on March 20, 2026. In a previous conversation with News18, the actress talked about the film. She said, “There are so many layers to look forward to, that I don’t know which one to pick. First and foremost, the pleasure and honour of working with Sanjay sir, once again, under his guidance and gaze, flourish is step number one. You can go anywhere with it because of his attention to detail and his attention to you.”

On the other hand, Alia’s last stint was ‘Jigra’ which failed to impress at the box office.