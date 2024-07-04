Prabhas prepares for ‘Salaar 2’ amid ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ success

As Prabhas enjoys the success of his recent release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ he is gearing up to start filming for another franchise film ‘Salaar 2’.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2023 action thriller, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ is set to begin shooting on August 10. Following the cliffhanger ending of the first film, fans are eagerly anticipating the fate of the two best friends, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. ‘Salaar 1’ proved to be a box office hit, grossing over 705 crores against a budget of 250 crores, and claimed the title of the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2023.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production confirmed that the sequel, originally scheduled for June, will now commence shooting on August 10. The source revealed, “Prashanth Neel has already filmed 20 percent of the sequel with Prabhas and Prithviraj during the making of Salaar. There is a ready set at Ramoji Film City, where filming for Salaar 2 will kick off.”

The film is slated to be shot over an 8-month period starting from August, with Hombale aiming for a late 2025 release. Director Prashanth Neel is committed to completing two feature films, ‘Salaar 2’ and Jr NTR’s ‘Dragon,’ by 2025, having meticulously planned out his schedule for both projects.

Regarding the sequel’s storyline, the source disclosed, “The real drama and intrigue of the film unfold in the sequel. Audiences will witness a fresh and dynamic portrayal of both Prabhas and Prithviraj, adding depth to the narrative. The sequel’s storyline was crafted during the pandemic, and now it’s time to bring all the drama and spectacle to life.”

Apart from Prabhas and Prithviraj, ‘Salaar 1’ featured an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Reddy, and Bobby Simha. Meanwhile, Prabhas is also set to appear in ‘Kannappa’ and ‘The Raja Saab’ on the work front.