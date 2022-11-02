Pathaan teaser out! King Khan, unstoppable at 57

The King of Bollywood is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Since Morning’s social media is flooded with his birthday post and wishes.

Fans are super excited as their favorite star has given them the biggest gift on his birthday-Pathaan Teaser. After much waiting, the teaser of Pathaan was unveiled on his birthday. And it won’t be wrong to say that the Twitter buzz around Pathaan’s teaser release was indeed worth it!

SRK is making a comeback to the silver screen after 3-year hiatus. Pathaan will release in 2023 marking his first release of the year. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, promises cool action sequences and stunning locations featuring the triumvirate.

In the video, Shah Rukh presumably plays a spy who had undergone a risky mission and is claimed dead, only to come back and face off with a rugged-looking John Abraham. Shah Rukh looks raw and ready to thrill his fans in his new avatar.

The actor took to his Twitter to share the teaser of the film. He wrote: Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraha| #SiddharthAnand @yrf.