The teaser of ‘Pasoori Nu’ was released on Sunday. A day after, the makers unveiled the song, the netizens gave a negative response to the movie.

Pasoori Nu is a remake of Ali Sethi and Shae Gill’s Pakistani hit, Pasoori. This remake is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. The lead pair in the music video is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The makers uploaded the song Pasoori Nu’s video on

YouTube along with the caption, “Presenting the song

Pasoori Nu from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. Relive the

global Hit! Kartik Aaryan as Satyaprem and Kiara Advani as

Katha…”

In the music video sot in Kashmir, Kiara and Kartik Aaryan romance each other on the set. There were also glimpses from the movie showing the two sitting together with the beautiful

mountains in the background. They wore matching white

outfits in the music video.

The lyrics were rewritten in Hindi as the original song is in

Urdu and Punjabi languages. The lyircs are by Gurpreet Saini X

Ali Sethi, while the music is by Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi.

Netizens expressed their disappointment regarding the song

‘Pasoori Nu’. One user wrote, “I get why people remake old

songs BUT THIS JUST CAME OUT MAN. JAIIL FOR EVERYBODY INVOLVED IN THIS IDEA (sic).” Another user wrote, “Where is the dislike button?” One user also wrote, “No one can beat old Pasoori…”

Pasoori, the original song was the ‘most-searched song’ on

Google in 2022. After the makers of Satyaprem Ki Katha

announced the remake of the song, many netizens took to

Twitter to slam them. Satyaprem Ki Katha will be released in theatre on June 29, this year.