Park Sung Hoon joins YoonA in considering time-slip drama ‘The Tyrant’s Chef’

‘Queen of Tears’ actor Park Sung Hoon has joined singer-actress YoonA in talks for headlining the upcoming time slip drama ‘The Tyrant’s Chef.’ The director behind ‘My Love from The Star,’ Jang Tae Yoo is helming the upcoming series. The possibility of the two stars coming together has already stoked fans’ curiosities. Fans are eager to see their chemistry on screen and their pairing is sure to make waves.

On December 2, a Korean media outlet reported that Park Sung Hoon is in talks to star as the male lead role in the upcoming time travel drama. For the drama, the makers have reached out to him to play a king who alternates himself between being a tyrant and a gourmet. In response to the report, Park Sung Hoon’s agency BH Entertainment issued a statement. “Park Sung Hoon received an offer to star in the new drama ‘The Tyrant’s Chef’ and is reviewing the offer positively.”

Previously, reports stated that Girls’ Generation songstress and ‘King the Land’ star YoonA is in talks to play the female lead. The makers offered her the role of a star chef who travels back in time during the peak of her career. Subsequently, she slips into a time in the past. There, she meets a king who is dubbed as one of the worst tyrants.

‘The Tyrant’s Chef’ will feature a battle of wits and taste as the chef clashes with the gourmet tyrant. Reportedly, filming is expected to kickstart once the cast is finalised and the drama will release in 2025.

Meanwhile, the drama has already created significant buzz and anticipation as Jang Tae Yoo will direct it. The ace director has previously helmed blockbusters like ‘My Love from the Star.’ Other hits under his repertoire include, ‘Hyena,’ and ‘Lovers of the Red Sky.’ His last project “Knight Flower,” starring Honey Lee and Lee Jong Won, set a new historic record. It became MBC’s highest-rated Friday-Saturday drama.

Park Sung Hoon has been on a success spree. The actor gained prominence after playing an antagonist in Song Hye Kyo-led revenge drama ‘The Glory.’ Subsequently, he played the antagonist in the blockbuster drama ‘Queen of Tears.’ The smash-hit drama was led by Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated second instalment of ‘Squid Game.’