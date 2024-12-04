Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Dong Won, and Uhm Tae Goo consider leading comedy film ‘Wild Thing’

Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Dong Won, and Uhm Tae Goo are considering a piping hot collaboration for the upcoming film titled ‘Wild Thing.’ The film will focus on the story of a trio who reunites years later after a rift. Since, the announcement, fans have been buzzing with anticipation to see the three stars unite for a comedy project.

On December 3, OSEN reported that the three actors were in discussions to lead the film. In response to the report, representatives from their respective agencies issued the statement. “They have received offers to star in ‘Wild Thing’ and are currently reviewing them”. If they greenlight, fans expect the film to make waves for its casting.

The film will chronicle the story of three friends who were once very popular and inseparable. However, they disappeared after an unfortunate incident. As they reunite years later to make a comeback, things go haywire, causing chaos. The narrative will look back at their hilarious journey as they try to bring back their OG famed group.

Advertisement

For the film, the makers have approached Lim Ji Yeon, Kang Dong Won, and Uhm Tae Goo to play the role of the titular friends. Son Jae Gon, the director of ‘Sweet, Savage Family,’ and ‘Untouchable’ will helm ‘Wild Thing.’ The production company behind ‘Extreme Job’ will bankroll the title. The filming schedule for ‘Wild Thing’ is going to commence in 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 임지 (@limjjy2)



Actress Lim Ji Yeon is best known for playing the psychotic bully and the prime antagonist in Song Hye Ko’s ‘The Glory.’ The revenge drama gained her a loyal fanbase where she gave chills with her portrayal of the dominating antagonist. She is currently starring in ‘The Tale of Lady OK.’ Moving ahead, she has the drama ‘Mean Love’ on her plate.

Also Read: Park Shin Hye considers headlining new drama ‘Chair Time’

Meanwhile, renowned actor Kang Dong Won made a roaring comeback in the acting scene this year with ‘The Plot’ and ‘Uprising.’ The actor is going to make his return to the small screen with Jun Ji Hyun in the awaited romance drama ‘Tempest.’ On the other hand, Uhm Tae Goo had a glorious year as his popularity bolstered after leading ‘My Sweet Mobster.’ He is currently starring in the mysterious horror ‘Light Shop,’ with Park Bo Young and Ju Ji Hoon. The drama premiered on December 4 on Disney+.