Park Shin Hye considers headlining new drama ‘Chair Time’

South Korean heartthrob Park Shin Hye has already had a glorious year with two successful dramas. However, the top star of Korea is in no mood to stop and is already in talks for another drama titled ‘Chair Time.’ The actress is known for delivering numerous blockbusters including ‘The Heirs,’ ‘Doctors,’ and ‘Pinocchio’ among others. The latest announcement has sparked fans’ curiosity who are waiting for another drama from the star.

On December 3, SPOTV News reported that Park Shin Hye will be starring in the new drama ‘Chair Time.’ In response to the report, a source from Park Shin Hye’s agency SALT Entertainment issued a statement. “Actress Park Shin Hye received a casting offer from the production team of the new drama ‘Chair Time,’ and she is currently reviewing the offer.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박신혜/Shin Hye Park (@ssinz7)



The upcoming drama will chronicle the story of a top executive named Lee In Young. She stops listening to her principles due to harsh realities. In a dark time of her life, her paths collide with that of Jo Chi Soo, an eccentric dentist. Together, they find a way to heal each other while gradually developing feelings for each other.

For the drama, the makers have approached Park Shin Hye to play the role of Lee In Young. She is a well-known dental hygienist and an expert management consultant. In Young knows her way around solving any problems and has a knack for reviving failing dental clinics. The only thing she cares about is the money that keeps flowing into her account. If she greenlights the project, fans will have Shin Hye in another romantic drama involving a clinic or a hospital after ‘Doctors’ and ‘Doctor Slump.’

This year, the actress delivered two successful dramas- ‘Doctor Slump’ and ‘The Judge from Hell.’ In January, the actress made her highly-anticipated TV comeback after three years with ‘Doctor Slump.’ Her performance and on-screen chemistry with celebrated actor Park Hyung Sik received widespread admiration.

Also Read: South Korean actor Park Min Jae passes away at 32

Subsequently, she took on the lead role of Kang Bit Na in the high-stakes drama ‘The Judge from Hell.’ In the drama, fans saw Shin Hye in a new light who plays the role of a devil judge who doesn’t play by the book.