South Korean actor Park Min Jae passes away at 32

South Korean actor Park Min Jae met his untimely demise at the young age of 32. His passing has shocked the K-drama community. On December 2, the K-drama actor’s agency, Big Title, and K-media reports announced the unfortunate news of his sudden demise.

Making the announcement, his agency took to social media to write, “Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has departed for heaven.” The statement added, “We are deeply grateful for all the love and support you’ve shown Park Min Jae. Although we can no longer see him perform, we will proudly remember him as an actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.”

While Min Jae’s agency shared the sad news on December 2, the actor met his demise on November 29 in China, reportedly. The actor reportedly died of a cardiac arrest. A wake dedicated to the late Korean actor’s memory will take place in Room 9 of the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall. Meanwhile, the funeral is going to take place on December 4 at 9:30 am KST. The burial site is not yet confirmed.

Following the unfortunate demise, the actor’s younger brother issued a statement. He wrote, “My beloved brother has gone to rest. I hope as many people as possible can remember my brother. Please understand that I cannot contact everyone individually.”

Moreover, Hwang Ju Hye, the Big Title CEO, also grieved Min Jae’s passing. He penned, “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking… The family must be feeling unimaginable sorrow… Min Jae, there’s still so much we wanted to say and do together. I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min Jae.”

Park Min Jae starred in several drama’s during his career. These include ‘Tomorrow,’ ‘Little Women,’ ‘Call It Love,’ ‘The Korea-Khitan War,’ ‘Mr. LEE,’ and ‘Bo-ra! Deborah.’