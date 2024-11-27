Park Bo Young considers headlining drama about Korea’s first Casino ‘Goldland’

Fans of ‘Strong Girl Bong Soon’ star Park Bo Young might have another release of the actress to look forward to. As per a recent report, the celebrated South Korean star is considering headlining the drama ‘Goldland’ which will chronicle the story of Korea’s first domestic casino. The news has already sent a wave of excitement who are gearing up for the release of Bo Young’s ‘The Light Shop’ on December 4 on Disney Plus.

On November 26, STARNEWS reported that Park Bo Young will star in the upcoming drama “Goldland.” In response to the report, her agency BH Entertainment issued a statement. “Park Bo Young has received an offer to appear in the new drama ‘Goldland’ and is currently reviewing it.” Since, the announcement, fans of the ‘Doom at Your Service’ star are brimming with excitement. If she greenlights the project, fans will see Bo Young in a thrilling role.

The planned drama will narrate the story of Goldland, South Korea’s first domestic casino. The casino was established to revive lands and the economy of a struggling mining town affected by the diminishing revenue of the coal industry.

For the drama, the makers approached Park Bo Young for the role of Kim Hee Jo. Born into penury, she ends up facing numerous insults from society as she grows up. Later, she moves away from her parents and walks the road of independence. Bo Young starts working at Goldland, the casino. Here, she falls head over heels in love with a man. However, her life is hurdled by a major setback after she gets caught in the middle of a suspicious attempted murder related to gold bars having a mysterious origin. Soon, she struggles to protect both her finances and her love.

Meanwhile, Kim Sung Hoon will helm the project. The director has helmed ‘Rampant,’ and ‘Chief Detective 1958’ among others. On the other hand, Hwang Jo Yoon will pen the screenplay. The writer has penned hits like ‘Masquerade, ‘Memoir of a Murderer,’ ‘Rampant,’ and ‘Old Boy’ among others.

Moving ahead, Park Bo Young is busy with the release of her upcoming series ‘The Light Shop.’ The awaited drama will premiere on December 4 on Disney+. She also has Netflix’s ‘Melo Movie’ and ‘Unknown Seoul’ in the pipeline.