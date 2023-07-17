Parineeti-Raghav wedding reception is not in Chandigarh or Mumbai

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra want to tie the nuptial knot by the end of the year. When photos and a video of their dinner became popular on social media earlier this year, they swept the internet by storm. When they got engaged in May of this year, they formally confirmed their relationship, despite the fact that rumours about it had become the talk of the town. Now, rumours about their upcoming nuptials are spreading.

As per earlier reports, it was stated that they will tie the knot in October in a traditional wedding ceremony followed by receptions in Mumbai and Chandigarh for their families, friends and acquaintances. Now, according to another report by the Free Press Journal, the couple is currently busy hunting for their wedding location. It seems like there have been slight changes in plans as the couple has decided to move their wedding reception to Gurugram.

According to the story, Pari and Raghav have already reserved an opulent hotel for the occasion. According to reports, the couple’s parents Sunil Chadha and Alka Chadha and Pawan Chopra and Reena Chopra recently stopped by the hotel for a meal. According to the article, the manager organised everything on behalf of the soon-to-be-married couple and presented them with a lavish meal that had been prepared especially for them.

Speaking of their relationship, after they were photographed exiting a premium restaurant in Mumbai after a lunch date, reports about their wedding began spreading on social media. As was previously stated, Pari and Raghav attended the London School of Economics together. As previously reported, the couple will marry in October or November of this year after taking a break from their busy activities.