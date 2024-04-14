Top-down politics

The BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has undergone a significant transformation, reminiscent of the era when Indira Gandhi wielded unparalleled influence within the Congress party. The parallels drawn between Mr Modi’s ascendancy and Mrs Gandhi’s dominance raise pertinent questions about the consequences of such concentrated power. Mr Modi’s overwhelming popularity has eclipsed that of his own party, with slogans of “Modi, Modi, Modi…” reverberating through rallies and gatherings. This cult of personality mirrors the aura that once surrounded Mrs Gandhi, emphasising the shift towards leader-centric politics within the BJP.

Unlike the era of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, where unease simmered within the party ranks over the emergence of a personality cult, Mr Modi’s supremacy is largely unchallenged. The RSS, which traditionally held sway over the BJP’s ideological direction, now finds itself sidelined, unable to dictate terms to a leader who commands unwavering loyalty from the masses. However, this consolidation of power around Mr Modi raises questions about the BJP’s long-term trajectory. The erosion of internal dissent and the centralisation of decision-making within the hands of a few individuals risk stifling the diversity of voices within the party.

Furthermore, the rise of a centralised power dynamic under Mr Modi’s leadership may alienate grassroots workers and regional leaders who have long been the backbone of the BJP’s electoral machinery. The sidelining of these key stakeholders in favour of topdown decision-making could lead to disillusionment and resentment within the party ranks, potentially fracturing the cohesive fabric that has propelled the BJP to electoral success in the past two decades. Furthermore, the BJP’s ideological coherence appears to be wavering in the face of opportunistic alliances and ideological inconsistencies. While Mr Modi maintains a cautious stance on contentious issues, such as the treatment of minorities, outspoken leaders within the party often espouse polarising rhetoric, blurring the lines of the BJP’s true ideology.

Advertisement

The influx of defectors from other parties, some of whom bring with them questionable moral and ethical baggage, challenges the BJP’s longstanding claim to ideological purity and integrity. The prioritisation of political expediency threatens to undermine the party’s core values and alienate its supporters. In the short term, Mr Modi’s popularity may overshadow these internal fissures, as evidenced by the BJP’s electoral successes. History serves as a cautionary tale, with the parallels between Mr Modi and Indira Gandhi offering valuable insights into the potential pitfalls of personality-driven politics. While Mr Modi may navigate the present challenges with astuteness, the true test lies in his ability to safeguard the BJP’s distinctive characteristics and navigate the party through turbulent waters without compromising its soul. So far, he seems to be doing fine, with the ranks of those offering him muscular support in the public space swelling by the day. But it is the future that his well-wishers, and those of the party, should be concerned about