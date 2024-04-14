TVF scores double win: ‘Very Parivarik’ and ‘Yeh Meri Family’ top charts

TVF (The Viral Fever) is on cloud nine with the double success of its shows ‘Very Parivarik’ and ‘Yeh Meri Family Season 3’, which have both clinched the coveted No. 1 spot on their respective streaming platforms.

Both shows have struck a chord with audiences, earning heaps of praise since their release. ‘Very Parivarik’ has been a hit on YouTube, while ‘Yeh Meri Family Season 3’ is making waves on Amazon Mini TV. The love pouring in from viewers has propelled these shows straight to the top of the charts.

‘Very Parivarik’ received a phenomenal response right out of the gate, with the first three episodes receiving rave reviews. The fourth episode didn’t lag behind either, soaring to the top of YouTube’s trending list within a mere 10 hours of its release. TVF couldn’t contain their excitement and took to social media to share the news, expressing gratitude to their fans for their unwavering support.

The success of these shows underscores TVF’s deep understanding of the modern Indian family dynamic. They’re unrivaled in capturing the essence of contemporary Indian households, striking a chord with audiences nationwide. Their upcoming project, “The Great Indian Code,” promises to continue this streak of captivating storytelling.

TVF’s influence extends far beyond the national borders, with an impressive seven entries on IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows. Fans can look forward to new seasons of favorites like “Panchayat,” “Kota Factory,” and “Gullak,” as well as a slew of exciting new content in the pipeline for 2024.

With their unmatched success across platforms and a slew of promising projects on the horizon, 2024 is shaping up to be TVF’s biggest year yet. As they continue to push boundaries and redefine Indian content creation, TVF is cementing its status as a trailblazer in the digital entertainment industry.