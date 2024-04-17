Juhi Parmar embraces contrast between on-screen and real-life parenting

Juhi Parmar, renowned for her portrayal of ‘Neerja’ in the hit series ‘Yeh Meri Family’, recently opened up about the striking differences between her on-screen persona and her real-life self.

In the third season of the beloved drama set in the nostalgic era of 1995, Parmar’s character, Neerja, strikes a chord with viewers as a strict yet loving mother. However, Parmar disclosed that her personal life couldn’t be more different. She shared how her relationship with her daughter contrasts sharply with Neerja’s demeanor towards her children in the series. While Neerja is often likened to the tough-as-nails Kiran Bedi by her on-screen kids, Parmar’s daughter affectionately calls her “Mommy Palooza”, underscoring the warmth and closeness they share.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Parmar also expressed her delight at reuniting with co-star Rajesh Kumar for the series. Praising Kumar’s talent and infectious energy on set, Parmar highlighted the enjoyable experience of collaborating with him once again. Their camaraderie evidently translated into vibrant scenes, adding depth to the narrative.

The latest installment of ‘Yeh Meri Family’ has struck a chord with audiences for its endearing portrayal of sibling dynamics and the everyday adventures of growing up. Anchored by a talented ensemble cast including Anngaad Raaj, Hetal Gada, Rajesh Kumar, and Juhi Parmar, the series offers a heartwarming glimpse into the life of young protagonist Rishi, a seventh-grade science enthusiast navigating the ups and downs of adolescence.

Fans can catch all the nostalgic charm and family drama of ‘Yeh Meri Family’ Season 3 streaming on Amazon miniTV, immersing themselves in a world where the bonds of family reign supreme amidst the trials of everyday life.