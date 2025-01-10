‘The Roshans’ trailer drops: Secrets of Hrithik Roshan’s family revealed

The trailer for ‘The Roshans’, a highly anticipated docu-series on Netflix, offers an intimate look into the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most iconic families.

Set to release on January 17, the four-part series delves into the journey of Hrithik Roshan and his family, shedding light on their profound impact on Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Music legend Asha Bhosle, who features in the series, marvels at the rare phenomenon of an entire family producing multiple artists, a legacy that continues to shape the entertainment industry. “It’s rare where every member in the family turns out to be an artiste,” she reflects.

Advertisement

‘The Roshans’ trailer is packed with insights from some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Sonu Nigam. SRK draws a comparison between the Roshan brothers, Rajesh and Rakesh, to the iconic ‘Karan Arjun’ duo, while Ranbir Kapoor describes Hrithik as a “phenomenon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The series also touches on Hrithik’s personal growth, revealing how he transformed from a shy introvert into one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. “It’s a very interesting story how our surname went from Nagrath to Roshan,” Hrithik teases, reflecting on his journey.

The trailer also pays tribute to the family’s roots, with glimpses of Roshan Lal Nagrath’s early musical contributions. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, another notable figure in the series, recalls the enduring impact of his famous song, ‘Laga Chunri Mein Daag’, while Sonu Nigam praises the uniqueness of Nagrath’s Qawwalis.

Despite the family’s success, the series doesn’t shy away from the personal struggles they faced. Prem Chopra poignantly recalls the early death of Roshan Lal Nagrath, which left a deep void in the family’s life.