Hisaab Barabar: R Madhavan and Kirti Kulhari’s thriller gets a release date

The much-anticipated thriller ‘Hisaab Barabar’, starring R Madhavan in the lead role, is ready to premiere on ZEE5 on January 24.

The film will be available for streaming in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, offering a gripping experience for audiences across India.

The makers of the film made the exciting announcement on social media this Thursday, revealing the premiere date along with a poster.

The post’s caption reads, “Jab ek aam aadmi uthta hai, toh system hil jata hai. Fraudsters beware! Ab @actormadhavankarenge Hisaab Barabar! Rs #HisaabBarabar premieres 24th January, only on #ZEE5.”

The movie had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last November, where it was met with positive reviews for its intense narrative and intriguing plot.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, ‘Hisaab Barabar’ delves into the themes of corruption and systemic injustice. The story follows Radhe Mohan Sharma, portrayed by Madhavan, a diligent railway ticket checker who stumbles upon a small irregularity in his bank account.

What initially seems like a minor issue soon spirals into a much larger investigation, revealing a massive financial scam orchestrated by Micky Mehta, a corrupt banker played by Neil Nitin Mukesh.

As Radhe embarks on a mission to expose the fraud and fight systemic corruption, the film also highlights his personal struggles, emphasizing how human relationships, unlike financial balances, do not always have a fix.

In addition to Madhavan, the film features actress Kirti Kulhari in a significant role.

Produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with SP Cinecorp Production, ‘Hisaab Barabar’ is directorial of Ashwni Dhir and production of Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.