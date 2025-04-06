Hrithik Roshan wants to work with Christopher Nolan; Here’s why!

Hrithik Roshan just dropped a bombshell dream — he wants to work with Christopher Nolan. Yes, you read that right.

The ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’ star, who has been charming fans for a solid 25 years, shared his cinematic bucket list at a grand event in Atlanta, USA. With around 5,000 fans cheering him on, the actor opened up about his journey and future aspirations, and let’s just say — his ambitions are anything but ordinary.

The event, which celebrated his silver jubilee in the industry, was full of nostalgia, excitement, and a fair dose of fanfare.

When asked about directors he dreams of working with, Hrithik didn’t miss a beat before naming his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. After all, it was Rakesh Roshan who gave him his big break in 2000 with ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’. “Rakesh Roshan – that dream happened right in the beginning,” Hrithik said fondly.

But then came the curveball. Hrithik Roshan revealed, “Now, I’d actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors.”

And honestly? Fans are already picturing Hrithik in a mind-bending Nolan universe — perhaps playing a time-traveling secret agent or a morally grey protagonist lost in dreams. The idea alone is enough to spark a Twitter frenzy.

This revelation comes at a time when Hrithik is stepping into an entirely new role — that of a ‘director’. Yep, after ruling the box office as a performer for over two decades, he’s finally calling the shots from behind the camera for the much-anticipated ‘Krrish 4’.

Earlier this year, his father Rakesh Roshan shared the exciting news on Instagram. Posting a heartwarming photo with his son, he wrote, “Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film ‘#Krrish4’. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings.”

Fans of the superhero franchise have waited years for a new installment, and knowing Hrithik is taking charge behind the scenes has only cranked up the hype. From playing India’s first homegrown superhero to now directing the film, this truly feels like a full-circle moment.

But wait, there’s more on Hrithik’s plate. He’s also gearing up for ‘War 2’, the next high-octane installment in Yash Raj Films’ ever-expanding spy universe. The film promises a mega face-off as it stars Telugu superstar NTR Jr. alongside Hrithik and Kiara Advani. Mark your calendars — ‘War 2’ is all ready to explode onto screens on August 14, 2025.