‘The Cost of Confession’: Thriller ft. Jeon Do Yeong and Kim Go Eun confirmed

Netflix has teased K-drama enthusiasts with script reading snapshots from the highly anticipated mystery-thriller drama ‘The Cost of Confession’, which explores the struggle to prove one’s innocence in a gripping narrative. The series has piqued fans’ curiosity due to its stellar cast and talented team behind the project. With production now confirmed, fans eagerly await further details. The series is directed by Lee Jung Hyo, known for hit dramas like ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Doona’.

The show will star Kim Go Eun, the celebrated actress known for hits such as ‘Goblin’, ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, ‘Little Women’, and ‘Exhuma’. She will be joined by Jeon Do Yeong, star of ‘Crash Course in Romance’ and ‘Kill Boksoon’.

View the script reading snapshots:

In the series, Do Yeong will play Ahn Yoon Soon, accused of murdering her husband. Her dream of a happy family is shattered by his mysterious death, forcing her to fight to prove her innocence. Meanwhile, Go Eun will portray Mo Eun, a dark and enigmatic character known as a “witch” among prison inmates for her uncanny ability to read others. Mo Eun presents a dangerous deal to Yoon Soon, setting off a deadly game.

In addition to Go Eun and Do Yeong, ‘The Cost of Confession’ will feature Park Hae Soo of ‘Money Heist: Korea’ as Baek Dong Hun, a prosecutor seeking the truth behind the relationship between Yoon Soon and Mo Eun, risking his own honor. The series will also star Jin Sun Kyu from ‘Space Sweepers’ as Yoon Soon’s lawyer, Jang Jung Gu.

While fans eagerly await more information about this dark and unsettling thriller, the release date remains unannounced. With a top-tier director and cast, ‘The Cost of Confession’ has high expectations to meet.