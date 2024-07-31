‘Are you sure?’ trailer: BTS boys Jimin and Jungkook take over the internet

Fans of the globally sensational boyband BTS are eagerly awaiting the release of the travel variety show *Are You Sure?*, featuring BTS members Jimin and Jungkook. The show documents their unplanned adventurous journey before their mandatory military service. The trailer for this highly anticipated series, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, was released on Friday and has quickly gone viral.

In the 1-minute, 48-second trailer, fans can see the duo engaging in a variety of thrilling activities. The video showcases them enjoying beautiful sunsets on a yacht, relaxing on a hammock aboard a sailing boat while gazing at the sky, and participating in activities like bike rides, snorkeling, kayaking, kart racing, and skiing. They also have fun in the rain and play with water guns.

Known as the “Busan Boys,” Jimin and Jungkook enjoy summer in the United States with kayaking, hiking, and yachting. During the fall, they explore Jeju Island, indulging in snorkeling, fishing, and a water-gun fight. In winter, they visit Sapporo to take in the snowy scenery and enjoy snowboarding, highlighting the unique experiences each season offers.

Watch the ‘Are you sure?’ trailer here:

One particularly viral moment from the trailer features Jungkook playfully aiming a water gun at Jimin. This scene has captivated the ARMY (BTS fandom) due to Jungkook’s appearance. In the clip, Jungkook is shirtless, wearing only shorts, which highlights his arm sleeve tattoos and chiselled physique. Fans have responded with admiration, with one comment saying, “I am not lying when I say he is the most beautiful human I have ever seen,” and another stating, “I was not ready for this.”

With the BTS duo taking an impromptu vacation, *Are You Sure?* promises to inspire fans to embark on their own fun trips while entertaining them with Jimin and Jungkook’s adventurous tour. The show will consist of eight episodes, with the first two premiering on August 8 on Disney+ Hotstar, followed by new episodes every Thursday.