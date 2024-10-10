‘Stree 2’ is Out on OTT: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The much-anticipated sequel, “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank,” featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has officially made its transition from the big screen to the small screen. After enjoying a remarkable run in theaters, this horror-comedy Stree 2 is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting October 10.

The news broke on Wednesday when Prime Video announced the film’s release on their official Instagram account, generating excitement among fans eagerly awaiting its OTT debut.

“Stree 2” continues the story set in the fictional town of Chanderi, picking up years after the mysterious disappearance of its titular character, Stree. In this sequel, the town faces an unexpected threat: a headless ghost known as “Sarkata,” who seeks revenge against those he blames for Stree’s fate.

The plot unfolds as Vicky (played by Rajkummar Rao), Bittu (played by Abhishek Banerjee), Rudra (played by Pankaj Tripathi), and Jana (played by a yet-to-be-named character) band together to confront this formidable enemy. They enlist the help of a woman portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor, who plays a crucial role in their quest to combat Sarkata and delve into Chanderi’s dark past.

Dinesh Vijan, the producer and founder of Maddock Films, expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank is truly special for us. It showcases how beloved characters and a strong narrative can drive a film’s success. We’re humbled by the film’s reception and the affection shown to the cast. This reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling. After a fantastic theatrical run, we’re excited to bring Stree 2 to Amazon Prime Video viewers across India and globally.”

Producer Jyoti Deshpande from Reliance Industries celebrated the film’s historic achievement, revealing that it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. “With lovable characters and laugh-out-loud humor, ‘Stree 2’ is perfect for a watch party with friends and family,” she remarked.

She also encouraged fans to tune in for the OTT premiere, emphasizing that both “Stree 2” and its predecessor, “Stree,” are available on the platform. “We hope the die-hard fans of this franchise come together to break OTT viewership records,” she added, playfully stating, “Kyu ki woh Stree hai aur woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai” (Because she is Stree, and she can do anything).

The film has made waves in the industry, officially claiming the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster “Jawan.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Stree 2” has captivated audiences not only through its engaging storyline but also with surprise cameos from beloved stars like Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.