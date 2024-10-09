Ratan Tata in Bollywood: The untold tale of ‘Aetbaar’

India mourns the loss of one of its most iconic industrialists, Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86. Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata received wide admiration for his leadership and philanthropic work. His death occurred on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital, where he had been critically ill. While his legacy will always be tied to the world of business and his transformative role in Tata Group, there was one chapter in the life of Ratan Tata that many might not be familiar with—his short stint in Bollywood.

In the early 2000s, Ratan Tata took a brief step into Bollywood by co-producing the 2004 film ‘Aetbaar’. Vikram Bhatt’s directorial, ‘Aetbaar’ was a psychological thriller that drew inspiration from the 1996 Hollywood movie ‘Fear’. It starred industry giants such as Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham, and Bipasha Basu.

BIG BREAKING

Ratan Tata, Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus passes away.#RatanTata #BreakingNews #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/AOSYkT1p52 Advertisement — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) October 9, 2024

The storyline of ‘Aetbaar’ revolves around Dr. Ranveer Malhotra (Amitabh Bachchan), a protective father whose daughter, Ria (Bipasha Basu), falls for the dangerously obsessive Aryan (John Abraham). As the plot unfolds, Aryan’s charm quickly unravels into controlling and abusive behavior.

The film highlights the father’s desperate struggle to save his daughter from a relationship that threatens her safety. Tension builds as Aryan’s obsessive love turns violent, leading to a dramatic and climactic confrontation between Dr. Malhotra and Aryan.

Although it had a strong cast, ‘Aetbaar’ struggled at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹9.50 crore, the film grossed just ₹4.50 crore in India and a total of ₹7.96 crore worldwide.

This significant financial loss—around ₹1.5 crore—was a tough blow for Tata, who had hoped for the movie’s success. The venture ended up being a rare misstep in an otherwise stellar career, and it marked the first and last time Tata ever invested in the film industry.

The film’s failure to recover its costs prompted Ratan Tata to exit Bollywood entirely, never to return to the industry. It was an unfortunate outcome for someone who had achieved so much in other arenas.

In addition to the film, Indiagames released a mobile video game based on ‘Aetbaar’, although this did little to salvage its box-office fate.