Shefali Shah is unstoppable; she is winning the hearts with her mind-blowing performance in Delhi Crime 2

The talent hub Shefali Shah has always shown her potential as an actor whenever she came on the screen. While the actress has won the hearts of the millions with her character of a tough cop Vartika Chaturvedi in her crime drama streaming television series Delhi Crime, she went on to take her character to new heights in the second season which has finally been released. After giving a mindblowing performance in Human and then in Jalsa, the actress kick-started the year with success and went on to give yet another blockbuster with Darlings and now that Delhi Crime 2 has been released, she is unstoppable.

Shefali Shah is not a new name. She has been in the industry for 30 years and has time and again served her audience with spectacular performances. She is a reliable actress when it comes to content-rich films and moving acts. With the release of the highly anticipated second season of Delhi Crime, we can certainly say that Shefali has again proved her mettle as an actor in the series yet again! Now the netizens are constantly praising the actress for her noteworthy performance and how! Checkout:

On the work front, other than Delhi Crime 2, the actress will be seen in Doctor G along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.