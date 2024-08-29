Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release date: Where and when to watch Nani’s latest thriller

The eagerly awaited Telugu-language film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ officially hit theaters around the globe on August 29, 2024. As Nani’s 31st lead role, this action thriller has generated substantial buzz, not only for its high production value but also for its gripping storyline. With a budget of ₹90 crore (approximately $11 million), it is one of Nani’s most lavish projects to date. ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ will soon be available on an OTT platform too.

The film, directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by D. V. V. Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner, explores the intense world of vigilante justice. The story follows Surya, played by Nani, a young man who transforms into a vigilante after being deeply affected by the brutality of a corrupt police officer, Inspector Daya, portrayed by S. J. Suryah. Surya, who grapples with a split personality disorder, embarks on a meticulous quest for vengeance against the officer. This duality adds layers of psychological and moral complexity to the narrative.

Supporting Nani is a cast including Priyanka Mohan as PC Charulkatha, along with Abhirami, Aditi Balan, P. Sai Kumar, and Subhalekha Sudhakar. Their performances enrich the storyline, further heightening audience anticipation.

The film’s musical score is crafted by Jakes Bejoy, while the visual aesthetics are brought to life by cinematographer Murali G. and editor Karthika Srinivas. Shot primarily in Hyderabad, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ combines high-octane action with a deep psychological study, ensuring a dynamic viewing experience.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram on OTT:

In an exciting update for fans who prefer home viewing, Netflix has secured the digital streaming rights for ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.’ The film will be available for streaming on Netflix. The release date however is not out yet.

For those looking to catch the film on television, Zee Telugu has acquired the broadcasting rights, offering another platform for audiences to experience this much-anticipated release. In addition to the Telugu version, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is also available in dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, all under the title ‘Surya’s Saturday’.

With its combination of star power, intense storytelling, and high production values, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is ready to make a significant impact at the box office and beyond.