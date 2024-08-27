September 2024 OTT releases on Prime, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema

As the leaves start to turn, September 2024 is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for entertainment enthusiasts. With a stellar lineup of films and web series across various genres, this month promises to keep you glued to your screens. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, thrilling action, or light-hearted comedies, major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, and Jio Cinema have something exciting in store. Here’s a look at some of the standout titles you won’t want to miss.

Call Me Bae

Kicking off the month on September 6, Amazon Prime will unveil ‘Call Me Bae’, a fresh Indian Hindi-language comedy drama. Created by the talented Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Colin D’Cunha, this series promises a delightful blend of humor and drama. Starring a vibrant ensemble cast including Ananya Pandey, Vir Das, and Gurfateh Pirzada, the show is set to capture hearts with its engaging storyline and charismatic performances. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, ‘Call Me Bae’ is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

Tanaav Season 2

Fans of high-stakes thrillers will be excited for the return of ‘Tanaav’. The Indian action thriller, which originally debuted on SonyLIV in November 2022, is set to release its second season on September 6 2024 as well. Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn, and created by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, this series is an adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli show ‘Fauda’. With a strong cast including Manav Vij and Arbaaz Khan, ‘Tanaav’ promises more intense action and intrigue as it continues its riveting narrative.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2

On September 12, Netflix will bring back ‘Emily in Paris’ with the much-anticipated second half of Season 4. Fans of the charming Lily Collins will be thrilled to see Emily navigating both romantic entanglements and professional hurdles, this time with a picturesque trip to Rome as a backdrop. The trailer has already sparked excitement with its promise of glamorous settings and engaging storylines, making it a perfect binge-watch option for the month.

Agatha Coven of Chaos

Marvel enthusiasts should mark September 18 on their calendars for the debut of ‘Agatha Coven of Chaos’ on Disney+. This new series is part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It continues the story of Agatha Harkness from ‘WandaVision’. In this exciting miniseries, Agatha, played by Kathryn Hahn, finds herself without her magical powers. She teams up with a goth teen to form a new coven. With its blend of magic, mystery, and adventure, ‘Agatha Coven of Chaos’ is ready to be a spellbinding watch. The series will release its first two episodes initially, with new episodes following weekly until November 6.

Twilight of the Gods

For fans of mythology and animation, ‘Twilight of the Gods’ is a must-watch. Premiering on Netflix on September 19, this American adult animated series delves into Norse mythology. It features a star-studded voice cast, including Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, and Pilou Asbæk. Produced by The Stone Quarry and Xilam Animation, the series explores tales from Norse legends with a modern twist. It features rich storytelling and stunning visuals that will captivate audiences.

As September unfolds, these releases provide a diverse array of entertainment options, catering to various tastes and interests. You might in the mood for a comedic romp, a thrilling saga, or a dive into mythical realms. Don’t worry, this month’s offerings have something for everyone. Don’t forget to share your own recommendations and let us know what you’re most excited about!

Enjoy your binge-watching this September 2024!