‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ trailer reveals hilarious take on parenthood

The trailer for ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’, a new series directed by Sumeet Vyas, has just dropped, offering a glimpse into the often tumultuous but amusing journey of parenthood. Featuring a stellar cast including Barun Sobti, Anjali Anand, and Priya Bapat, the show explores the ups and downs of raising children through the eyes of three close friends.

Released on Tuesday via the streaming platform’s Instagram, the trailer showcases the comedic struggles and joyful moments experienced by Radhika (played by Anand), Avinash (Sobti), and Suman (Bapat). As the trio juggles their careers, friendships, and the demands of parenting, viewers are promised an entertaining mix of challenges and triumphs.

The official caption for the trailer perfectly captures the essence of the show: “When adulting crashes into the chaos of parenthood, all bets are off! ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ will take you through the unpredictable lives of three besties—Radhika, Avinash, and Suman—as they embark on the wildest adventure of all: raising kids. Produced by Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd, and created by Khyati Anand-Puthran, this comedy-drama will make you laugh, cry, and rediscover the magic of friendship. Catch it on Sony LIV from October 11th!”

Sumeet Vyas, known for his acting prowess, takes on the role of director for this project, and his transition into directing has generated considerable excitement. Earlier in the production process, Anjali Anand shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram, expressing her enthusiasm for the show. Her post highlighted the joy of working with a talented cast and crew, and she even gave a shout-out to Vyas, praising him as a “cool, hot, and dashing director.”

Produced by Yamini Pictures Pvt Ltd, ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ is set to offer a fresh and entertaining perspective on friendship and the trials of modern life.