Bada Naam Karenge: Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya on venturing the OTT terrain

The series Bada Naam Karenge bears your stamp in almost every frame, although you are not the official director. How deep is your participation in this series?

My involvement in Bada Naam Karenge has been as a showrunner. I worked closely with the director, Palash Vaswani, and the writers, Manasvi and Vidit, discussing the story, characters, and overall vision. I offered my guidance and shared my experience, but ultimately, Palash was the captain of the ship. It was a collaborative effort, and I’m very happy with how it has turned out.

What prompted your banner, Rajshri, to take the OTT plunge?

OTT platforms have opened up exciting new avenues for storytelling. We felt it was the right time for Rajshri to explore this space and connect with a wider audience. Bada Naam Karenge felt like the perfect project for our OTT debut. It’s a story that resonates with our values and can be told in a format suitable for digital viewing.

The narrative digs into the Covid era. Do you feel that to be a turning point in life and cinema?

The pandemic was a significant event that impacted everyone’s lives and, of course, the entertainment industry. It made us rethink our priorities and the way we connect with each other. Bada Naam Karenge reflects on some of those experiences and explores how relationships are tested and strengthened during challenging times.

I felt the impact of your film Vivah in the series. Do you agree?

Vivah was a film that resonated deeply with audiences, and I’m glad you see a connection with Bada Naam Karenge. Both stories explore the importance of family, relationships, and traditional values. While the setting and characters are different, the underlying themes are similar. I think audiences who appreciated Vivah will find something to connect with in Bada Naam Karenge as well.

When will you be directing a film next? Would Salman Khan collaborate with you in your next?

I’m always working on new ideas and exploring different stories. I hope to direct a film soon. Salman is someone I am very close to, and we’ve had a wonderful working relationship in the past. I’d love to collaborate with him again in the future as and when the project materialises which suits his age.

There were reports of Ayushmann Khurrana starring in your next. Please comment.

A big announcement is coming next month and I cannot comment on it now. Apologies.

What do you think of the films being made these days, and would you be contemporising your cinema accordingly?

There’s a lot of interesting and innovative work happening in cinema today. I appreciate the diversity of genres and storytelling styles. As for my own filmmaking, I believe in evolving with the times while staying true to my core values. Bada Naam Karenge is an example of how we’re trying to blend our traditional approach with a contemporary sensibility. Bada Naam Karenge stresses sanskar and samajhdari above random modernisation.

Is that a deliberate attempt to live up to Rajshri ideals?

Absolutely. Rajshri has always believed in the importance of sanskar and samajhdari values that are rooted in our culture and traditions. Bada Naam Karenge reflects this philosophy, showing how young people can embrace modernity while staying true to their values and family traditions. It’s about finding the right balance between the old and the new.