Vikramaditya Motwane on censorship and AI takeover in cinema

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane recently opened up about the struggles of making historical films in India, emphasizing the impact of self-censorship on creativity. His insights come at a time when period dramas like ‘Chhaava’ face backlash.

Speaking with ANI, Motwane acknowledged the pressures filmmakers face when handling historical subjects. “It is challenging because you have to think of self-censorship even before you start. You never know who you might offend. From a creative standpoint, it definitely affects the process,” he explained.

Motwane’s comments come in the wake of the controversy surrounding ‘Chhaava’, a historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal. The film had to remove a dance sequence where Kaushal’s character, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, performed a traditional lezim dance. The decision followed political objections.

Beyond historical films, Motwane also spoke about the trend of re-releasing films in theatres, expressing a desire to bring back his 2018 film ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’. The movie, which tackles corruption and social justice, holds even greater relevance today, he believes.

“There’s a growing trend of re-releasing films, and audiences are enjoying seeing their favorites again on the big screen. I think ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ deserves a second chance,” he said. The film, starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Painyuli, Ashish Verma, and Nishikant Kamat, initially had a lukewarm response but has since gained a cult following.

Vikramaditya Motwane has never confined himself to a particular genre. His directorial portfolio includes the coming-of-age drama ‘Udaan’, the romantic tragedy ‘Lootera’, the gritty web series ‘Sacred Games’, and his latest venture, ‘Black Warrant’. His recent experimental project, ‘CTRL’, explores the intersection of artificial intelligence and social media.

What drives his choices? Excitement, he says. “If a story excites me, I can dedicate months or even years to it. If I’m investing my energy, it has to be something that keeps me engaged as a filmmaker. That’s the only criterion I follow.”

With ‘CTRL’ delving into artificial intelligence, Vikramaditya Motwane shared his views on the evolving role of AI in creative industries. “AI is a powerful tool. It can assist creative professionals, help in medicine, and make life easier. I support AI when it’s used positively,” he said.

However, he also expressed concerns about its misuse. “The real issue is that creative people won’t be the ones deciding how AI is implemented—it’s the people with money. And their priority is profit. When AI starts taking away jobs, spreading misinformation, or being used unethically, that’s where the problem begins,” he cautioned. “We need to find a responsible way to integrate AI.”

Motwane’s debut film ‘Udaan’ is ready to feature at the Red Lorry Film Festival, celebrating its 15-year anniversary. Released in 2010, ‘Udaan’ remains one of India’s most celebrated coming-of-age dramas, starring Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, and Ram Kapoor. “Your first film is always special,” he reflected.

“Fifteen years later, it’s amazing to see ‘Udaan’ still resonating with audiences. Whether it’s people watching it for the first time or revisiting it, I’m always excited to share it with them.”

The Red Lorry Film Festival, organized by BookMyShow, is ready for its second edition in Mumbai from March 21-23, 2025. For the first time, it will also expand to Hyderabad under the new banner ‘Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse’, bringing more cinema lovers into the fold.