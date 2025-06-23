Panchayat Season 4 release time: When can you watch the new episodes on Prime Video?

Panchayat Season 4 release time: The wait is almost over! Amazon Prime Video’s much-loved village drama ‘Panchayat’ is all set to return with its fourth season tomorrow, June 24, 2025.

After three incredibly successful seasons, the show is back with more chaos, more laughs, and a whole lot of political fireworks in the quaint village of Phulera.

Though Prime Video hasn’t officially confirmed the exact release time, it’s widely likely that ‘Panchayat Season 4’ will start streaming around 5:30 a.m. IST, going by the platform’s usual release patterns for Indian content.

But fans don’t have to wait long now; the countdown has well and truly begun.

Originally, Season 4 was slated for a July release, but in a surprise move, the makers decided to drop it a week early.

This news has only added to the excitement, with social media already buzzing with speculations, fan theories, and binge-watching plans.

The upcoming season promises to dive straight into the political storm brewing in Phulera as the panchayat elections approach. After the gripping and emotional cliffhanger of Season 3, which ended with several characters, including Secretary Abhishek Tripathi, MLA Chandrakishore Singh, Vikas, Prahlad, and Bhushan, landing behind bars, there are plenty of burning questions that need answers.

What happened to Pradhanji, who was last seen hospitalized after being shot? Who was behind the attack? And more importantly, who will win the Phulera panchayat election?

Panchayat Season 4 is likely to tackle all these mysteries, while continuing to explore the relationships, power struggles, and subtle humor that have made the series a fan favorite.

For those who have been following the show since its lockdown debut in 2020, this feels like the beginning of the end of an era. ‘Panchayat’ started as a simple story about a city boy stuck in a village job, but over time, it has grown into a powerful narrative about friendship, leadership, and rural politics, all told with warmth and authenticity.

The trailer for Season 4, which dropped recently, gave fans a glimpse of the escalating tension and hinted that this season might be the most intense one yet.

Abhishek’s character appears to be at a crossroads, caught between duty and his own desires, while the village braces for a political shake-up.

With just hours to go, ‘Panchayat 4’ is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Whether it’s for closure, curiosity, or pure entertainment, fans will be logging into Prime Video at midnight sharp to dive back into the world of Phulera.