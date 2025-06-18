Panchayat stickers are here: Chat on WhatsApp like Banrakas, Rinki, and Pradhan ji

If you’ve ever caught yourself smiling at Banrakas’s frustrated “Kijiye meeting meeting” or chuckling when Pradhan ji grumbles “Chee Sasur!”, you’re not alone. The quirky charm of ‘Panchayat’ has now taken over your chats—literally. Fans of the hit series can now bring a slice of Phulera to their WhatsApp conversations with brand-new ‘Panchayat’-themed stickers.

From witty comebacks to sweet village moments, these stickers capture the heart and humour of the show.

Whether you want to flirt like Rinki and Sachiv ji with a casual “7 baje mile,” sass it up like Manju Devi’s classic “Tu jyada tae tae mat kar,” or simply check in like Vikas’s caring “Paani piya?”, there’s a sticker for every mood.

But what makes these phrases stick isn’t just clever writing—it’s how naturally they grew from the characters and the actors themselves.

Many of the show’s now-iconic lines were not in plan to become catchphrases. They emerged organically from improvisations on set, blending seamlessly with the everyday language of Phulera.

Take, for example, the now-famous “Sasur!”—a line that’s practically become Pradhan ji’s signature. Chandan Kumar, the writer of ‘Panchayat’, revealed how it all began: “Raghubir ji (who plays Pradhan ji) had this habit of saying ‘Sasur!’ so often during the shoot. Initially, we had only written it once or twice because we wanted to avoid village clichés. But he used it so naturally and kept repeating it that Deepak sir and I kept wondering if we should cut it back. Eventually, we just started enjoying it—it fit perfectly. And when the audience loved it, we let it stay. It became part of the character’s rhythm.”

What started as an offhand habit has now transformed into a fan-favourite expression, finding its way into memes, social media captions, and now, your personal sticker collection.

If you’re ready to bring some Phulera flavour to your WhatsApp, you can grab the official ‘Panchayat’ sticker pack here: sticker (dot) ly (slash) s (slash) YIKLU9.

So go ahead—let your WhatsApp do the talking, Phulera style!