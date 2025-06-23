Panchayat Season 4 is finally here: Fans dive back into Phulera’s charming chaos

The wait is finally over! ‘Panchayat Season 4’ is finally out on Amazon Prime Video, and fans have wasted no time binging the new installment of this beloved village drama.

Finally, after weeks of anticipation, meme wars, and social media slogans demanding an early drop, Prime Video surprised one and all by releasing the season early, before its originally targeted date.

It’s here, it’s streaming, and Phulera’s streets are alive with more political intrigue, sentimental moments, and that inimitable small-town humor that has established ‘Panchayat’ as a cultural phenomenon.

This season picks up right where the last one left us, right in the middle of Phulera’s high-voltage election campaign. The village has turned into a political battlefield, with Pradhanji’s camp locking horns with the ambitious Bhushan Ji, who is determined to snatch the panchayat seat.

The political tension is high, but the show, true to form, gets its magic in the minutiae, forced conversations, moments of quiet courage, and the grudging but steady rhythm of rural life.

Jitendra Kumar is back as the perpetually relatable Sachiv ji, running the most complicated chapter of his life till date. Struggling between his administrative responsibilities and personal crises, Abhishek Tripathi gets entangled in the shifting power dynamics, emotional currents, and naturally, the burning suspense of the election.

Manju Devi, so beautifully played by Neena Gupta, returns as the smart, no-nonsense head of the panchayat whose understated authority remains as compelling as ever. Competing against her this year is Kranti Devi, and the competition between these two matriarchs is as much fun as it is rich in layers.

Familiar faces such as Vikas, Rinki, Prahlad, and the always plotting local MLA also make a comeback, each bringing their own flavor to the drama that unfolds.

The beauty of ‘Panchayat’ has long been in the way it could find the humor in the ordinary, in making a broken water tank or the missing file a moment of genuine storytelling.

And, Panchayat Season 4 leans hard into this advantage, with sharp dialogue, laugh-out-loud campaign promises, and incisive yet sensitive observations on village life. It’s still that fine balance of satire and earnestness, never melodramatic, always earthy.

What makes this season unique is the way its engagement with the fans. In a clever promotional stunt, audiences had to “vote” for their preferred side: Team Manju Devi or Team Kranti Devi.

The campaign ignited on social media, becoming a wonderful pre-launch festival. In keeping with their promise, Prime Video followed through, releasing the season nine days earlier than planned.

Season 4 is now streaming, and the people of Phulera are waiting with their quirky problems, chaotic rallies, and unforgettable one-liners. It’s time to dive back into the world where life unfolds at its own pace, where every vote matters, and where Sachiv ji’s scooter is still struggling to start.

Let the campaigning begin, again!