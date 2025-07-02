Sanvikaa gets candid on ‘Panchayat’ fame and Rinky’s emotional arc

Sanvikaa, who plays the role of Rinky in the hit streaming series ‘Panchayat’, is currently riding high on the success of the show’s latest season.

With each new installment, her character has become more prominent, and audiences have taken notice of the nuanced growth. But according to the actress, this gradual unfolding of Rinky wasn’t accidental. It was very much by design.

In a candid chat with IANS, Sanvikaa opened up about her character’s trajectory across the show’s four seasons of ‘Panchayat’. She revealed that the creators of the series intentionally chose a slow and steady approach to Rinky’s development, allowing viewers to discover her personality over time rather than revealing everything upfront.

“In the first season, Rinky didn’t even appear until the final moments of the finale,” Sanvikaa recalled. “The makers were very conscious about not putting it all out there in one go. They wanted Rinky to grow gradually in front of the audience, to let her evolve with the story and become part of the world bit by bit.”

This method of storytelling, she explained, gave her character the space to unfold organically. “We’re slowly discovering who Rinky is, what she values, how she navigates her family life, her personal life, and her relationships. It’s all been a very intentional, slow process.”

Fans of the show have certainly noticed the shift. Rinky, who once had only fleeting screen time, now plays a more central role and has emerged as an integral part of the village narrative.

Sanvikaa believes this gradual inclusion has made the character more relatable and intriguing.

When asked about how she’s handling the overwhelming response to the latest season, Sanvikaa admitted that the lead-up to the release was filled with nervous energy.

“Every time a new season comes up, there’s a mix of emotions: anxiety, excitement, everything all at once. When the release date was first announced, I was already feeling anxious. Then it dropped earlier than expected, which made things even more intense,” she shared.