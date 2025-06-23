Panchayat Season 4: Few hours to release, fans flood X with memes and desperate pleas

The countdown is almost here, but ‘Panchayat’ fans simply can’t relax. While the clock is ticking towards the arrival of ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video, social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), is filled with impatient, funny, and emotional tweets from ardent fans who’ve been waiting eagerly to head back to Phulera.

From memes to emotional posts, one can easily see that the ‘Panchayat’ craze has once again caught the internet.

Fans are restless, and it’s showing

With only a few hours left until the new season premieres, many fans are finding it hard to sit still. Some have been refreshing the Prime Video app repeatedly, hoping the episodes might just drop early.

Others are sharing throwback clips from previous seasons, reminiscing about the village life of Phulera, Abhishek Tripathi’s endless struggle, and the chaotic yet loveable local politics.

One fan commented on X in Tamil that translates to, “Tonight #panchayat4 is being released, waiting from now on.”

Another chimed in, “Season 3 Completed. Can’t Wait For Season 4 From Midnight (sic).”

Season 3 Completed ✅ Can’t Wait For Season 4 From Midnight #panchayat4 https://t.co/TzMRoq6ukp — #7 (@MB7_STAN) June 23, 2025

Here are more reactions on X.

Panchayat Season 4 to release tomorrow on Prime! Getting over #Doree2 is a tad difficult (this is the first week after the show ended on Friday), but hopefully Sachivji and Rinki have some binge-worthy parts (S4 trailer certainly seemed good!)#panchayat4 #panchayats4 — ITV Shipper (@ItvShipper) June 23, 2025

The Panchayat phenomenon

‘Panchayat’ has gone from being a small, heartwarming show to one of India’s favorite web series unnoticed. The show has formed a loyal fan base through its truthful storytelling, relatable characters, and ideal balance of humor and tears.

The tale of an urban graduate who finds himself grudgingly working as a Panchayat secretary in a sleepy town has touched the hearts of audiences from all over India.

Directed by Jitendra Kumar’s fantastic understated performance as Abhishek Tripathi, and supported by fabulous turns from Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, the show presents a slice-of-life experience that is unapologetically real.

The last three seasons have seen Abhishek’s grudging journey gradually evolve into real concern for Phulera and its inhabitants. The slow-burning storytelling, village politics, sweet moments of friendship, and small-town issues keep drawing the viewers back, and now the stakes are greater than ever with an election plot on the cards.

What’s in store in Panchayat Season 4?

Though Amazon Prime Video has remained tight-lipped about most of the details, the Season 4 teaser promises even more political intrigue, emotional turmoil, and some drastic decisions in Abhishek’s life. Fans are wondering if Abhishek will ever leave Phulera or keep living his life in the village. The chemistry between Abhishek and Rinki (Sanvikaa) is also ready to occupy an even larger space in this season.

With the countdown on, the fans are stuck to their screens, anticipating the drop.