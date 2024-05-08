Panchayat season 3: Your ultimate stress buster

Looking for a pick-me-up? Look no further than Prime Video’s hit series, Panchayat, ready to sweep you off your feet and whisk you away from the daily grind and stress! For four years running, this delightful comedy-drama has been winning hearts across the board, becoming a trusted companion for viewers of all ages seeking a break from monotony.

Recognizing its special place in viewers’ hearts, Prime Video launched an irresistible campaign with the slogan ‘Tension Khatam, Panchayat Shuru’, urging everyone to dive into the show’s world for a guaranteed mood boost.

The buzz is real, folks! Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat Season 3, helmed by director Deepak Kumar Mishra and penned by Chandan Kumar, is ready to premiere on May 28. With a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, fans are in for another round of laughter, tears, and heartwarming moments.

The upcoming season promises to delve even deeper into the quirks and charms of life in Phulera, delivering more of the signature hilarity and emotional resonance that fans have come to love. And the excitement doesn’t stop there – Panchayat Season 3 will be available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, ensuring a wider audience can join in on the fun.

As the countdown to May 28 begins, anticipation is at an all-time high as fans gear up to reunite with their beloved characters and embark on another enchanting journey through the rustic beauty of rural India. So, mark your calendars, gather your popcorn, and prepare to be swept off your feet once again by the magic of Panchayat Season 3. It’s a date you won’t want to miss!