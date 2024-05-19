Delhi Police seize DVR from Delhi CM’s house; AAP calls missing CCTV footage rumour

A team of the Delhi Police on Sunday seized digital video record (DVR) from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged misconduct of CM’s close aide Bibhav Kumar with party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by, the sources said.

The police are now likely to retrieve footage from the DVR to assess the sequence of the alleged incident, sources said.

The development came a day after the CM’s aide was sent to five days of police custody by a Delhi Court where he was produced after being arrested by Police on Saturday.

Late last night, the police had reportedly requested for Kumar’s custody for seven days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Delhi Police have taken the DVRs (Digital Video Recorder) of the CCTVs at the CM’s residence. The minister lamented that false stories were being spread about missing CCTV footage.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said that the CCTVs come under the PWD and on Saturday the police took away the DVR of the outer areas including gates and on Sunday took away the DVR of the internal part of the CM’s residence.

However, he claimed that there was no CCTV in the drawing room area where the alleged incident took place.

Bharadwaj also responded to the allegations that the CCTV footage was deleted, calling these false stories being spread.

He further said, “The incident happened in the drawing room. One usually does not install cameras there. I have never seen a CCTV camera in drawing room. When a camera is not there, how can its footage be deleted? The police have everything with them and if they would have seen anything they would have shared it with the media,” the senior AAP leader said.

He alleged that the cops are planting stories at the behest of the BJP to tarnish AAP’s image as a few days are left for polling in the city.

During the past two days, two purported videos with regard to the alleged incident surfaced over social media. In one of the videos, Maliwal was seen being escorted out of the CM’s house.