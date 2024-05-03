Panchayat Season 3 actor Chandan Roy promises double fun in Phulera

Get ready for double the fun as “Panchayat Season 3” gears up to hit our screens on May 28th, promising a barrel of laughs and absurdity in the quaint setting of Phulera village. Chandan Roy, known for his role as Vikas in the series, assures us that this season will be a riot of hilarious incidents. From what he reveals, it seems like we’re in for a treat.

But that’s not all that’s keeping Chandan Roy busy. Apart from reprising his role in the beloved series, he’s ready to take on a new challenge as the lead in “Tirich: Portrait of a Dying Man.” This movie, based on Uday Prakash’s acclaimed Hindi short story, promises to be a journey into the realms of magic realism, exploring the intricate relationship between a father and his son.

Reflecting on his upcoming role, Roy expresses his excitement at being part of a story he cherished since his student days. The opportunity to portray a character that resonates deeply with him is something he considers himself “extremely lucky” to have.

Directed by Sanjeev K Jha, known for his work on “Jabariya Jodi,” the film’s poster launch in Delhi hints at the anticipation building around this project.

For Roy, known for his diverse roles in web shows like “Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke” and “Shehar Lakhot,” avoiding typecasting is a priority. He emphasizes the importance of choosing projects based on their substance rather than just monetary gain, stating that a project should move him to be worthwhile.

As he navigates through various roles, Roy’s infectious enthusiasm for storytelling and nuanced characters shines through, promising audiences a rollercoaster ride of emotions and entertainment in the projects to come. So, buckle up for a season of laughter with “Panchayat Season 3,” and stay tuned for more updates on Roy’s ventures into the world of cinema.