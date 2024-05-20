Panchayat season 3: Who will be the new sachiv of Phulera?

The quaint village of Phulera is abuzz with anticipation as the release of the third season of the hit series “Panchayat” draws near. Set to premiere on May 28, the new season promises to bring fresh drama and excitement to the village’s beloved characters and its dedicated viewers.

One of the central points of intrigue is the future of Phulera’s affable sachiv, Abhishek Tripathi, played by the talented Jitendra Kumar. Reports suggest that Abhishek will be leaving Phulera to take up a new post in a different village. This potential departure has left fans eagerly speculating about who will fill his shoes as the new “sachiv ji” of Phulera.

Rumors are swirling that a newcomer named Ganesh might step into the role. Ganesh, who is already connected to the village through his marriage, has become a topic of conversation among the villagers. His recent minor altercation over a chair during a wedding procession has only added to the speculation. While some villagers are excited about the fresh dynamic he could bring, others are skeptical about whether he can match Abhishek’s charm and effectiveness.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitendra Kumar (@jitendrak1)

Adding to the suspense, the trailer for Season 3 has revealed that Abhishek’s transfer has been canceled, much to the delight of fans. This unexpected twist means that Abhishek will remain in Phulera, at least for the time being, ensuring that viewers will continue to enjoy his endearing presence.

Another major plotline teased in the trailer is the upcoming panchayat elections in Phulera. The village is gearing up for a heated political battle, with Pradhan Ji, his wife Manju Devi, and their allies Prahlad and Vikas on one side, facing off against their rivals Binod, Banrakas, and others. The trailer hints at intense political drama with the tagline, “Politics will take over everything.”

As the villagers prepare for the elections, viewers can expect a blend of humor, tension, and heartfelt moments that have made “Panchayat” a beloved series. The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into the intricacies of village life, exploring the complexities of governance and community dynamics.

With the familiar faces of Phulera and the promise of new developments, “Panchayat 3” is ready to captivate its audience once again. As the winds of change blow through the village, one thing is certain: the story of Phulera and its endearing characters is far from over.