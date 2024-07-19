TVF dominates OTT with ‘Panchayat’, ‘Kota Factory’ and more in 2024

TVF has cemented its OTT dominance in the first half of 2024 with a lineup of smash-hit shows like “Panchayat” and “Kota Factory,” according to a recent report by Ormax Media. The Viral Fever, known for its knack in creating relatable and engaging content, claimed three out of the top four spots for the most beloved web series in India.

Their series “Panchayat,” now in its third season, clinched the number one spot, followed closely by “Kota Factory” at number two and “Gullak” securing the fourth position. This achievement underscores TVF’s unparalleled success in captivating audiences with their storytelling prowess.

This year alone, TVF has rolled out several acclaimed series including “Sapne VS Everyone,” “Very Parivarik,” and the latest seasons of “Panchayat,” “Kota Factory,” and “Gullak.” However, it’s their latest seasons that have resonated most with viewers, propelling them to the top of the popularity charts.

Celebrating their triumph, TVF took to social media to express gratitude to their fans and creators, acknowledging the monumental achievement of topping the charts. Their post on Instagram encapsulated the sentiment: “Triple Triumph for TVF! ‘Panchayat S3,’ ‘Kota Factory S3,’ and ‘Gullak S4’ dominate 2024, topping the charts and capturing hearts. Here’s to the storytellers and our audience who make every moment unforgettable!❤”

This feat not only reinforces TVF’s prowess as India’s foremost content creator but also highlights their deep understanding of audience preferences. Their ability to consistently deliver compelling narratives that strike a chord with viewers has solidified their position as the reigning king of content in the Indian digital entertainment landscape.

As TVF continues to raise the bar in OTT with each new release, fans eagerly anticipate what more they have in store for the remainder of the year, further cementing their place in the hearts of audiences nationwide.