‘Panchayat’ actor Ashok ‘Pathak speaks up about how problem of migration has always plagued Bihar

Actor Ashok Pathak, who essays the role of Binod in the fan-favourite streaming series ‘Panchayat’, has shared his opinion on the biggest problem plaguing the state of Bihar.

Ashok, who is originally from Darweshpure, Siwan in Bihar, migrated to Hissar in Haryana for work along with his family. The actor said that this phenomenon of migration is the biggest problem that Bihar faces.

The actor told ‘Digital Commentary’, “Bihar’s biggest problem has always been migration. Who would want to leave their home and go to a different place with a culture different from theirs! Nobody wants to live away from their parents and come back home once every 6 months or 1 year.”

Advertisement

He further mentioned: “Can you imagine the kind of pain and heartbreak that such people undergo? Living all alone away from the people who they love the most. I feel that a person should never be judged for where they come from and which state they belong to.”

Meanwhile, Ashok’s film ‘Sister Midnight’, which also stars Radhika Apte, was screened under Directors Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival. After the screening, the film received a 10-minute standing