Panchayat season 3 releases in two days, Jitendra Kumar talks about Panchayat season 4

In a recent chat, Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Abhishek Tripathi from the hit series “Panchayat,” opened up about the potential for a fourth season. Reflecting on the success of the show, Jitendra credited unique storyline of Panchayat season 3, stating that audiences hadn’t encountered such a refreshing narrative in quite some time.

When probed about the possibility of another installment, Jitendra shared insights into the creative process behind the scenes. He highlighted the meticulous effort involved in crafting each episode, emphasizing the importance of thorough planning and coordination, especially given the ensemble cast. Rushing through the writing process, he stressed, would compromise the quality that fans have come to expect from the series.

Jitendra reminisced about the charm of “Panchayat,” noting its ability to evoke nostalgia for simpler times. He pointed out that while previous shows had explored rural settings, “Panchayat” stood out for its genuine portrayal of village life, making it a relatable and enjoyable watch for families.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, viewers can anticipate a continuation of Abhishek Tripathi’s journey as he navigates the complexities of village politics. Despite his efforts to steer clear of local affairs, Abhishek finds himself entangled in the race for a new village leader. Amidst the political chaos, a budding romance between Abhishek and Rinki adds a touch of sweetness to the narrative, albeit amidst comedic clashes between other characters.

What sets Panchayat Season 3 apart is its timely incorporation of real-world events, particularly the fever surrounding elections across the country. With its trademark blend of wit and charm, “Panchayat” promises to deliver another round of wholesome entertainment for audiences of all ages.

The trailer for the upcoming season not only addresses lingering questions from previous episodes but also sets the stage for an exciting new chapter in the lives of Phulera’s residents. As Abhishek reaffirms his commitment to the village, viewers can brace themselves for a rollercoaster of laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments in the episodes to come.