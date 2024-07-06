Bista red flags uneven central fund distribution

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has raised concerns over the unequal distribution of central funds among gram panchayats and panchayat samitis.

Mr Bista sought clarifications from the district magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong following complaints from panchayat members.

According to Mr Bista, there have been allegations that development funds and projects are being withheld by the block development offices in areas where the ruling TMC alliance has not received support from the local panchayats.

Mr Bista also highlighted that as per the deputy secretary of the ministry of pancyati raj, an amount of Rs 83.50 crore has been allocated to panchayats in their region, under XV FC United Grants.

However, he pointed out that these funds have not yet reached grassroots levels in areas where people did not vote for the TMC.

The MP has requested the DMs of Darjeeling and Kalimpong to provide him with details on how funds are being disbursed, allocation for panchayat samities and gram panchayats, total amount disbursed so far, nature of work supported by these grants, and criteria used for selecting projects to be executed.

The MP plans to take further action once he receives their responses and bring it to the attention of the Union minister for panchayati raj and Union minister for rural development.