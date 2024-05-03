Murder in Mahim: Ashutosh Rana, Vijay Raaz’s drama premieres May 10

Prepare yourselves for a thrilling ride as two seasoned actors, Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz, team up for an investigative drama series titled ‘Murder in Mahim’, set to hit your screens soon.

Based on the acclaimed work of author Jerry Pinto, this series delves into the dark realms of Mumbai, uncovering a chilling murder mystery while also weaving a tale of rekindling friendship between Peter, played by Ashutosh Rana, and Jende, portrayed by Vijay Raaz.

Directed by Raj Acharya, the show boasts a talented cast including Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in key roles.

Recently, JioCinema dropped the teaser, offering a glimpse into the intense storyline. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, entangling Peter in a web of secrets and suspicions, especially when his son, Sunil, becomes a prime suspect.

As Peter and Jende navigate through the labyrinth of clues, they confront not only the murderer but also their own biases and inner demons. The plot thickens with themes of desire, blackmail, and unspoken love, reflecting the societal taboos surrounding caste, gender, and sexuality.

Speaking about his role, Ashutosh Rana expressed his enthusiasm for complex characters, stating that portraying Peter allowed him to explore depths and add layers to the narrative. He emphasized the show’s sensitivity towards addressing social stigmas.

Likewise, Vijay Raaz highlighted the multifaceted nature of his character, Jende, whose emotional journey oscillates between professional determination and personal struggles. He praised the collaborative effort of the entire team in bringing this gripping tale to life.

‘Murder in Mahim’ promises to be a riveting watch, blending suspense with social commentary. Mark your calendars as it premieres on OTT platforms on May 10, offering viewers a compelling cinematic experience.