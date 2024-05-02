Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa team up for ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’

Get ready for another dose of Punjabi magic as the beloved duo, Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa, gear up to sweep you off your feet once again in ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’.

The excitement peaked on Thursday when both stars took to their social media to drop the bombshell: the movie is set to hit the big screens on June 28, 2024. Diljit, in his typical playful style, shared the news along with the film’s poster, heralding the return of Fateh and Pooja with the hashtag #jatt&juliet3.

Fans erupted with joy upon receiving this long-awaited announcement. Expressions like “Can’t wait!” and “Eagerly waiting” flooded the comment sections, indicating the palpable anticipation surrounding the film’s release.

The ‘Jatt & Juliet’ franchise has carved a special place in the hearts of audiences with its lovable characters and captivating storylines. With Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa reprising their roles, the anticipation for this third installment has skyrocketed to new heights.

Adding fuel to the excitement, a recent event in Vancouver showcased the enduring bond between Diljit and Neeru. In a heartwarming moment, Diljit affectionately hailed Neeru as the “Queen” of the Punjabi industry during the Dil-luminati Tour.

Acknowledging their shared journey, Diljit’s tribute to Neeru resonated deeply with the audience, igniting a wave of applause and cheers. Neeru, in turn, took to Instagram to express her gratitude, sharing glimpses of their memorable night.

Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ promises to deliver another round of laughter, love, and entertainment, continuing the legacy of its predecessors while adding new layers of charm and excitement. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on yet another unforgettable journey with Fateh and Pooja!