Ashutosh Rana dives into dark shades for ‘Murder in Mahim’ role

Actor Ashutosh Rana is stepping into the realm of psychological thriller with ‘Murder in Mahim’, a series set to unveil the chilling layers of a murder mystery intertwined with the essence of Mumbai’s underbelly. Rana, who essays the character of Peter, shares insights into the complexity of his role, shedding light on the toll it takes to embody shades of gray on screen. “Playing gray characters takes a toll on artists,” he reveals, “you become that demon, and you have to act, think, and express in the same way. But the best part is when you get back to reality, you come back with more humanity in you.”

Joining Ashutosh Rana in this narrative is Vijay Raaz, who portrays the character of Jende. Raaz delves into the multifaceted persona of Jende, emphasizing the blend of humanity and aggression that defines his character. “The most fascinating aspect of Jende’s character is the various shades of his persona,” Raaz elaborates. “My effort was to bring a humane touch to this character, which is evident in the investigation scenes, but at the same time, there is aggression on the personal front which comes out in front of his family.”

Based on Jerry Pinto’s acclaimed novel, ‘Murder in Mahim’ promises a riveting tale under the direction of Raj Acharya and the creative vision of Tipping Point Films. Alongside Rana and Raaz, the series features Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles, adding depth to its narrative canvas.

Speaking about the collective effort behind the series, Raaz expresses, “Working on a show like Murder in Mahim is a rare experience. The entire team has put their heart and soul into this show, hoping the audience will enjoy watching it.”

‘Murder in Mahim’ is set to premiere on OTT platforms on May 10, inviting audiences to delve into a world where friendships are tested, mysteries unravel, and humanity confronts its darkest shadows. Get ready to embark on a journey where every clue leads to another layer of intrigue and every character holds secrets waiting to be unveiled.