Ashutosh Rana doesn’t ‘compete with co-actors’, he ‘complements’ them

Known for his powerful performances in mainstream and offbeat films, Ashutosh Rana is now being seen in the Jio Cinema murder mystery series ‘Murder in Mahim’.

Interacting with the media, the actor said he doesn’t believe in competing with his co-actors, rather he believes in complementing them.

The actor delved at length on working with capable actors such as Vijay Raaz on the show. He said, “I believe in complementing my fellow actors. If one believes in this, then there is no competition to prove oneself better than the others. A good actor should complement his co-stars and not compete with them.”

Talking about the series, which is based on a Jerry Pinto novel, the actor said, “It is a murder mystery that starts with a crime. Through my character Peter Fernandes, you will get to know the journey from death to life.”

Continuing, he said, “A murder happens in the show and through that murder you will get to know the issues of Mumbai at that time. The effect on society, family relations, generation gap, all these facets are touched upon in the show.”

Talking about his character, Peter Fernandes, Rana said, “There are two kinds of journalists, those who are journalists by profession and the others who are journalists by nature. The journalist at the centre of the murder mystery belongs to this category, but he has taken an early retirement. When the murder takes place, however, it is he who solves the mystery.”

Set in the backdrop of a murder at Mahim station, the series follows Peter’s involvement in the inquiry into this diabolical act. The stakes rise when his own son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case. The show started streaming on Jio Cinema from May 10.