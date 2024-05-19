‘Kartam Bhugtam’ screened at Rashtrapati Bhawan

The psychological thriller “Kartam Bhugtam,” directed by Soham P Shah and starring Shreyas Talpade, Aksha Pardasany, Madhoo, and Vijay Raaz, had a special screening today for officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) at two of New Delhi’s most esteemed venues: Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Center and the Films Division Auditorium on Mahadev Road. This comes hot on the heels of its successful theatrical release on May 17, 2024.

Following the path carved by Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki” in 2023, “Kartam Bhugtam” becomes another Indian film to receive the honor of such high-profile screenings.

The film’s director, Soham P Shah, expressed his excitement over this recognition, stating, “We are incredibly honored that officials from the Ministry of I&B have shown interest in ‘Kartam Bhugtam.’ This significant validation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Sharing our work with such a distinguished audience is a privilege.”

Gandhar Films & Studio Pvt. Ltd., the production house behind the film, also shared their pride and joy. “As our first production, having ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ screened at these esteemed venues is a dream come true. This momentous occasion reflects the dedication and effort our team has put into this project,” the company stated.

“Kartam Bhugtam,” meaning “what goes around comes around,” delves deep into the themes of karma and retribution. The film has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and a compelling mix of mystery and spirituality. Its profound message, delivered through enthralling storytelling, has left a lasting impact on viewers and critics alike.

The film’s plot, praised for its suspense and depth, has been particularly noted for how it intertwines elements of faith with a strong moral compass, challenging viewers to reflect on their own beliefs and actions. With standout performances from the entire cast, “Kartam Bhugtam” has established itself as a notable entry in the genre of psychological thrillers.

Today’s screenings at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Center and the Films Division Auditorium mark a significant milestone for the film and its creators, underscoring the film’s cultural and artistic significance.