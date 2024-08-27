Mona Singh to join Barun Sobti in ‘Kohrra’ season 2

Fans of Netflix’s gripping crime drama, ‘Kohrra’, have reason to celebrate as Mona Singh is set to join Barun Sobti in the highly anticipated second season of the series. Singh, who recently impressed audiences with her role in the horror comedy ‘Munjya’, will bring her formidable talent to the new season, further elevating the show’s already high expectations.

The exciting news was unveiled on Netflix’s Instagram, where they teased the return of ‘Kohrra’ with a cryptic message: “A new mystery. A new investigation. The fog will clear soon. Kohrra Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix.” This announcement has stirred up anticipation, following the success of the show’s first season, which skillfully blended crime, emotion, and psychological depth to captivate viewers.

Season 2 will continue to unravel complex murder mysteries set against the atmospheric backdrop of foggy Punjab. Barun Sobti will reprise his role as Garundi, a dedicated young police officer entangled in the intricate layers of a new investigation. His performance, praised for its depth and nuance, will be complemented by Singh’s fresh addition to the cast.

The show is set to be directed by Sudip Sharma, who also co-created and co-produced the series with Faisal Rahman under their banners, Act Three Productions and Film Squad Productions. Notably, this season marks Sharma’s debut as both a producer and director, promising a unique and dynamic approach to storytelling.

Tanya Bami, Netflix’s head of content, expressed excitement about the upcoming season: “Kohrra has garnered a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim. We’re thrilled to announce that production for Season 2 is underway, and having Mona Singh join Barun Sobti is bound to enhance the show’s appeal. With Sudip Sharma wearing multiple hats, we’re eager to dive deeper into the intriguing world he has crafted.”

Sudip Sharma also shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Kohrra is deeply personal to us. The love and support we’ve received for the first season have inspired us to push boundaries even further. Our goal is to present stories that are raw, authentic, and resonate with real-life experiences. We can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store for Season 2.”

As fans await the new season, Mona Singh’s recent role in ‘Munjya’ has been met with acclaim, adding to the excitement surrounding her involvement in ‘Kohrra’. With a promising season ahead, viewers can look forward to another captivating journey into the depths of crime and human emotions.