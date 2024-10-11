‘Kohrra’ season 2 is better than the first, says Barun Sobti

Barun Sobti is one of the most beloved actors in Indian television. He continues to impress fans after 15 years in the industry. From his breakout role as Arnav Singh Raizada in the hit show ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’, to his recent success on digital platforms, for instance, ‘Kohrra’, Sobti has captured the audience’s attention.

Now, Barun is creating buzz once again with the upcoming second season of ‘Kohrra’. In a recent interview, the actor shared his excitement for the new season, calling it even better than the first.

“When I read the second season, I thought, ‘This is better than the first one,’ and that hardly happens,” Barun remarked. “Kohrra was received phenomenally, both creatively and by the audience. The first season was great, but I feel the second one has taken it up a notch. That’s all I can reveal for now.”

‘Kohrra’’s success in its first season was notable, not just for its gripping storyline but for the depth it brought to digital storytelling in India. Fans are now eagerly awaiting what season two will offer, and if Barun’s comments are anything to go by, they won’t be disappointed.

In the same interview, Barun reflected on the enduring legacy of ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’, which aired over a decade ago but even today, fans continue to adore it. Despite the years that have passed, Sobti still receives love for the role, and he doesn’t take it for granted.

“I feel nothing but grateful for the love,” Sobti said. “There must be a reason behind it. The show stood the test of time because of its strong writing. It was ahead of its time, bold in its storytelling, and that’s why it still resonates with people.”

He praised the show for its audacious approach, explaining that it’s the kind of storytelling he is always keen to be a part of.

Apart from ‘Kohrra’, fans won’t have to wait long to see Barun Sobti on their screens again. He is going to star in the upcoming series ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’, which will premiere on Sony Liv on October 11. This show, produced by Yamini Pictures Private Limited, also features Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat, and it delves into the challenges of modern parenthood.

According to Sobti, ‘Raat Jawaan Hai’ is much more than just a drama—it blends humor, heartfelt moments, and the ups and downs of parenthood into a story that will resonate with viewers. It’s a fresh take on friendship and family dynamics.