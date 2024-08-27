Mohanlal resigns as AMMA president in wake of sexual abuse allegations

Mohanlal has stepped down as president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), along with his entire 17-member executive committee.

This decision, announced on August 27, comes in response to recent revelations of sexual abuse within the film industry and the subsequent Hema Committee report.

The resignation of Mohanlal and the executive committee follows serious allegations made by several actors against members of the governing body. The Hema Committee’s report, made public on August 19, has shed light on widespread issues of sexual harassment, exploitation, and pay disparities in the Malayalam film industry. This report has led to a significant outcry, prompting many in the industry to come forward with their own allegations against senior figures, including actors and filmmakers.

In a statement released by AMMA, the association expressed its decision to dissolve the current executive committee on moral grounds, citing the gravity of the allegations as the primary reason. The statement also mentioned that a new governing body will be elected within the next two months. “We hope that new leadership will bring a fresh perspective and work towards revamping and strengthening the association,” the statement read. The association also thanked everyone who pointed out the shortcomings and errors of the previous committee.

The resignations come at a time when the role of AMMA’s general secretary, previously held by Siddique, is under scrutiny. Siddique resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct from a female actor. He confirmed his resignation, stating that he chose to step down due to the allegations against him.

The dissolved committee included notable names such as Jagadish, Jayan Cherthala, Baburaj, Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu, Ansiba, and Jomol. The future of AMMA is now uncertain as the association prepares to elect a new committee that will address the issues raised by the Hema Committee and work towards restoring trust within the industry.

This situation has intensified scrutiny on the Malayalam film industry’s leading figures, with questions on the responses of prominent actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Fahadh Faasil.