Mona Singh calls for greater female representation in industry to empower women on and off camera

Actress Mona Singh, who was recently seen in ‘Munjya’, is celebrating International Women’s Day on Saturday, and has called for more female representation in the film industry.

Talking about empowering women in the industry, the actress advocated for more female representation to bring out more opportunities for women, as she said, “In my opinion, the most important change that needs to happen to empower women in our entertainment industry is a need to increase representation of women, promote diversity and create more equal opportunities.”

Advertisement

She further mentioned, “I think, by increasing female representation, both in front and behind the camera, creating more complex and nuanced female characters, providing opportunities for diverse female voices, challenging stereotypical portrayals. I think this is how we will evolve.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Kaala Paani’ and the theatrical release ‘Munjya’ which emerged as a surprise hit. The film, which belongs to the Maddock Films supernatural universe, is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It also starred Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Sathyaraj.

The film focuses on the legend of Munjya, inspired by Indian folklore and mythology in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. As per a folklore in Maharashtra and the Konkan coast, Munjya is believed to be the ghosts of boys who died after this ceremony but before marriage, inhabiting peepal trees.

They are described as restless bachelor ghosts who roam trees at night, possessing cleverness and multilingual abilities.

The film follows the story of a young Brahmin boy named Gotya, who is in love with Munni, a girl seven years older than him. When her marriage is arranged with another man, Gotya attempts to poison him. Determined to marry Munni, Gotya takes his sister Gita to a dense jungle to perform black magic under a peepal tree. In the process, he accidentally ends up killing himself.